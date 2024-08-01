U.S., Russia agree to prisoner swap to free Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan The Biden administration has agreed to a prisoner exchange with Russia and is expected to soon secure the release of three American citizens imprisoned in Russia including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Marine veteran Paul Whelan, and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, a senior administration official confirms. Others are believed to be part of the deal. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.