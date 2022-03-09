Watch CBS News

U.S. rejects Polish fighter jet proposal

The Pentagon has rejected a Polish proposal to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine using a U.S. air base in Germany. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins "Red & Blue" to discuss efforts to send humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.