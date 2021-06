U.S. records nearly 600,000 coronavirus deaths as concern mounts over Delta variant The U.S. coronavirus death toll is nearly 600,000. The death rate has slowed almost 90% since the start of the year, but Carter Evans reports on a troubling new variant. Then, Dr. Teresa Amato, the director of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on what lies ahead.