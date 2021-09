U.S. ramps up deportations to Haiti amid spike in arrivals The U.S. deported more than 300 Haitians back to their home country Sunday as the federal government copes with a major spike in border arrivals in the small community of Del Rio, Texas. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN to discuss the scale of the situation in Del Rio and how the Department of Homeland Security is responding.