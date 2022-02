U.S. pushing diplomacy to ease Russia-Ukraine crisis President Biden is speaking with U.S. allies Friday and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has agreed to meet with a Russian official next week to discuss the Ukraine standoff. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and correspondent Christina Ruffini, in Munich, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect from these talks and Vice President Harris' trip to the security conference in Munich.