U.S. Open tennis tournament begins with Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff looking to defend titles The U.S. Open tennis tournament is getting underway in New York City with opening round action Monday. Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff head into the tournament as defending men's and women's singles champions, respectively. Lukas Weese, staff editor of news for the Athletic, joined CBS News for a preview of the tournament.