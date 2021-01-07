Download The CBS News App
Georgia Senate Races
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Unemployment Aid
Live Updates: Lawmakers call for Trump's removal after Capitol assault
Police release photos of people sought for rioting in the Capitol
Wall Street's reaction to Washington mayhem? Record highs
Transportation secretary becomes latest Trump official to resign
NAACP head slams contrast in response to pro-Trump, BLM protests
Facebook bans Trump for the rest of his presidency
Southern California hospitals on verge of rationing care
Sudden stratospheric warming could mean winter storms ahead
Millions facing weeks of delays for $600 stimulus checks
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 deaths
Hospitals in Southern California are on the verge of rationing care as coronavirus deaths continue to surge across the country. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
