U.S. Embassy warns Americans in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport due to "security threats" With the deadline for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan quickly approaching, officials are racing to get the remaining Americans and Afghan allies out of the country. But a new warning from the U.S. Embassy tells citizens to stay away from Kabul airport due to "security threats." CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBSN AM" from Doha, Qatar, with the latest.