U.S. and El Salvador claim they're powerless to bring back wrongly deported man President Trump met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Monday as the fate of the mistakingly deported Maryland man remains uncertain. Despite a court order, the administration said it was not required to bring him back while Bukele said he couldn't send him back. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Olivia Rinaldi, along with Washington Post national investigative reporter Silvia Foster-Frau, discuss the case