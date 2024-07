U.S. economic growth accelerates in 2nd quarter The Commerce Department says the nation's gross domestic product, or GDP, rose at an annual rate of 2.8% from April through June. That's more than the 1.9% rate economists had expected for the second quarter. Jeff Stein, White House economics reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBS News to explain what the GDP growth says about the economy, and how the Federal Reserve could read the data.