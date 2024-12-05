Watch CBS News

U.S. drug store closures create pharmacy deserts

The closures of both independent and big chain drug stores across the U.S. has become a trend that is having a serious impact on health care. Mark Strassmann examines what is behind the change and what it could mean.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.