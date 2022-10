U.S. drone strike kills 2 ISIS leaders in Syria U.S. officials said a drone strike killed two senior ISIS leaders Thursday. It was not related to the helicopter raid that was carried out near the Syria-Turkey border Wednesday night in which an ISIS smuggler was killed. Matthew Levitt, director of the Jeanette and Eli Reinhard Program on Counterterrorism and Intelligence at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, joined CBS News to discuss.