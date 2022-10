US diplomat's wife pleads guilty to killing British motorcyclist in UK car crash The wife of a U.S. diplomat admitted responsibility for hitting and killing a British motorcyclist while driving in the United Kingdom. Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to careless driving. She was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it collided with 19-year-old Harry Dunn outside of a U.S. military base in August 2019. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more.