U.S. couple stuck abroad over virus speak out... The State Department estimates the coronavirus has left more than 50,000 Americans stranded in other countries. The Savilles, who traveled to India to finally bring their newly adopted daughter back home, now have no idea how they will get back home to their three young boys in Georgia. They speak to Kris Van Cleave about what they are doing as they search for a way to get back to the U.S.