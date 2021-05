U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths plummet as officials push for vaccinations There are new signs the U.S. is on the road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. As CBS News' Carter Evans reports, cases and death have plummeted to the lowest point in months. Then Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss U.S. efforts and the nation's role in the global fight.