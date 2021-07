U.S. and allies accuse China of worldwide cybercrime spree The Biden administration is blaming China for widespread cybercrime, including a Microsoft hack that affected tens of thousands of private and public entities earlier this year. The Chinese embassy is calling these accusations a "malicious smear." CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss these new claims, and the latest developments at the White House.