Urgent push for Israel, Hamas cease-fire talks for "immediate relief" The U.S. issued a joint statement with Egypt and Qatar urging for discussions to "close remaining gaps" in the cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports from Tel Aviv. Also, Andrea Tenenti, a spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, joins CBS News with more on the escalating tensions near Lebanon's border.