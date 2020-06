Unsubscribe": How a $0 budget flick became the "number one movie in America Within days of its brief theatrical run, "Unsubscribe" had cemented its place in history. The $0 budget film, shot for free on Zoom, topped the box office when its two creators rented a small theatre during the coronavirus pandemic. They spoke to Jamie Wax about creating the "number one movie in America" and how they pulled it off.