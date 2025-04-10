Watch CBS News

Unraveling the Case Against Melissa | Post Mortem

The latest details on the evidence that helped convict a day care worker of murder. Watch "Unraveling the Case Against Melissa Calusinski" and then catch up with "Post Mortem" host Anne-Marie Green as she chats with "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and producer Stephanie Slifer as they discuss the death of 16-month-old Benjamin Kingan and the questionable conviction of Melissa Calusinski. They talk about the anonymous phone call that revealed a surprising discovery years after the trial, the hours-long police interrogation that led to Melissa's confession and what's next in the case.
