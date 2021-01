Unlikely allies: Inmates at Soledad State Prison raise $32,000 to help California student in need The U.S. has less than 5% of the world's population but about 20% of its prison population. A literature program called "Exercises In Empathy" is tackling mass incarceration by focusing on restorative justice. Omar Villafranca shares the details of how an unlikely partnership was forged behind bars, and it all began in a prison book club.