U.S. unemployment up to 4.1%, more jobs added than expected in June, labor report shows The U.S. economy added 206,000 jobs in June, beating economists' expectations, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate crept up to 4.1%, its highest point since 2021. Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and U.S. economy reporter for the New York Times, joined CBS News to break down the numbers.