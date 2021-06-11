New unemployment claims reach lowest levels of the pandemic, but some businesses struggling to fill positions As CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports, the Labor Department says 376,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week — marking the lowest level since the pandemic began. But many businesses say they're having trouble filling open position. Joe Minarik, senior vice president and director of research for the Committee for Economic Development, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the new unemployment numbers and America's continuing economic recovery.