Underlying hostility at meeting between Trump, Irish prime minister President Trump hosted Ireland's prime minister at the White House on Wednesday. It's a traditional visit to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, which is on March 17. The two leaders sat in the Oval Office, where Mr. Trump spoke out against the European Union's reciprocal tariffs and said, "the EU was set up in order to take advantage of the United States." Fin Gomez, CBS News executive editor for White House and politics coverage, reports.