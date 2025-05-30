Uncertainty in legal fight over President Trump's tariffs; Musk exits White House A federal appeals court says President Trump's tariffs can stay in place for now. This came after the court of international trade ruled that they are likely illegal. The back-and-forth is happening as Elon Musk leaves his White House role. He told "CBS Sunday Morning" prior to the announcement of his departure that he has some "differences of opinion" with the Trump administration. Watch more of Pogue's interview with Musk this Sunday, only on "CBS Sunday Morning."