UN chief visits Ukraine to bolster grain deal extension

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, hoping to shore up the deal struck between Ukraine and Russia last year to allow for the export of grain from both countries. The deal must be renewed by March 18. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the visit and more news from the region.
