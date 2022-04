Ukrainians wait to cross U.S.-Mexican border after U.S. promise to welcome 100,000 refugees Ukrainians are waiting at checkpoints along the U.S. border with Mexico after the Biden administration promised to welcome 100,000 refugees from Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Meanwhile, those seeking asylum from Latin American countries are blocked due to current U.S. immigration policy. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from Tijuana, Mexico.