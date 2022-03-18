Ukraine Crisis
Ukrainian zoo now doubling as an animal shelter
A zoo in Odesa, Ukraine, has become an animal shelter as some people fleeing the Russian invasion left their pets behind. More than 400 animals have been taken in by the zoo since the war began, the zoo director said.
