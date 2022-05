Ukrainian medic who documented horrors of war missing A Ukrainian medic filmed the horrors of Mariupol on a Go-Pro camera. Medic Yuliia Paievska treated children, Ukrainian and Russian soldiers during the early days of conflict in eastern Ukraine. Paievska managed to get the footage to journalists evacuating Mariupol one day before she was captured by Russian forces. She has not been seen or heard from since. Imtiaz Tyab reports.