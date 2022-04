Ukrainian journalist discusses outrage over Bucha deaths There has been a global outpouring of anger and shock over the brutality of Russia's war on Ukraine, as mass graves and bodies line the streets of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from the city and Ukrainian journalist Nick Osychenko joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what many world leaders are calling a war crime.