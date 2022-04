Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges U.N. Security Council to take action against Russia for "genocide" in Bucha Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to bring attention to what he is calling the "genocide" in his country, calling for the international community to hold Russia accountable. CBS News correspondent Pamela Falk is at the United Nations in New York with more.