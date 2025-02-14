Ukraine says Russian drone hit Chernobyl power plant's shelter; Vance to meet with Zelenskyy The radiation containment shelter at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was struck Thursday night by a Russian drone, according to Ukraine. The U.N.'s energy watchdog says radiation levels have remained normal since the incident and the Kremlin denies it was behind the attack. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is set to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.