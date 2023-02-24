Watch CBS News

Ukraine mourns losses as war enters second year

Ukrainians marked one year at war with a mixture of remembrance and defiance. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukraine would be victorious if its allies remain united. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.
