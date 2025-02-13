Watch CBS News

Ukraine and NATO allies fear being left out of potential Trump-Putin peace talks

President Trump is pressing ahead with his plan for trying to end the nearly 3-year-old war in Ukraine. At the White House, Mr. Trump said U.S. and Russian officials will be meeting in Munich, and Ukraine is invited to join them. But a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not expect to hold any talks with Russia right now. Imtiaz Tyab reports, followed by Robert Costa with analysis.
