Ukraine and NATO allies fear being left out of potential Trump-Putin peace talks President Trump is pressing ahead with his plan for trying to end the nearly 3-year-old war in Ukraine. At the White House, Mr. Trump said U.S. and Russian officials will be meeting in Munich, and Ukraine is invited to join them. But a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not expect to hold any talks with Russia right now. Imtiaz Tyab reports, followed by Robert Costa with analysis.