Health care workers likely avert new walkout; UAW negotiations with automakers continue A tentative deal between Kaiser Permanente and the unions representing 75,000 of its employees will likely avert a repeat of the largest walkout by health care workers in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers union says it's prepared to continue to expand its strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis. Olivia Olander, a labor reporter for Politico, joins CBS News with more on the UAW negotiations with automakers.