U.S. opens new front in Libya to defeat ISIS

For the past six weeks, militias in Libya have been trying to flush ISIS out of Sirte, one of the terror group's most significant bases outside of Syria and Iraq. U.S. airstrikes provided relief on Monday. Margaret Brennan has more.
