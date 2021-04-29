Live

U.S. launches missile strike against Syria

U.S. forces launched a cruise missile strike on a Syrian government airfield Thursday night in response to the chemical attack that left dozens of civilians dead. CBS News' David Martin at the Pentagon has more in this CBS News Special Report.
