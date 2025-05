U.S. fighter jet assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman lost in Red Sea For the second time in just over a week, an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman has ended up at the bottom of the Red Sea. U.S. defense officials say the jet was trying to land on the carrier when it failed to catch the wire, sending the $70 million aircraft overboard. Both pilots safely ejected and were rescued by a helicopter.