U.S. dual national, imprisoned in Russia for over a year, returns to U.S. in prisoner swap A U.S. Russian dual citizen, held in a Russian prison for more than a year, is back in the U.S. Friday. Ksenia Karelina was greeted by her fiancé, a few friends and White House officials after her plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. CBS News' Charlie D'Agata has more.