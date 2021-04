U.S. cities light buildings the color of France’s flag in support of France San Francisco City Hall was illuminated in the French national colors last night after the terror attacks in Paris. The blue, white, and red colors show solidarity with the French people. Support for France was also expressed in light at the world trade center in New York. In London, there was a light display at Wembley stadium, and in Brazil, Rio De Janeiro’s “Christ the Redeemer” statue was lit up last night.