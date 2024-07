U.S. calls for restraint after deadly Hezbollah rocket attack in Golan Heights The U.S., U.N. and Lebanon called for restraint after a rocket attack by Hezbollah on a soccer field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday left at least 12 people dead, including children. Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire along the Lebanese border since Oct. 7, but officials fear this latest attack could trigger an all-out regional war. Debora Patta has the latest from Jerusalem.