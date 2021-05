U.S. and Russia announce cease-fire in Syria The U.S. and Russia announced a limited cease-fire in Syria after President Trump and President Putin's meeting on Friday. But the crisis in that country isn't the only thing the two leaders discussed. CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joined CBSN to break down what else happened at the G20 Summit on Friday -- and what we can expect from Mr. Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.