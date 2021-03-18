Live

U.S., allies seek to exclude Russia from G-8

The United States and its allies have planned a G-7 summit in Brussels in June. Russia is being threatened with more punishments if it seizes additional territory from Ukraine. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reports.
