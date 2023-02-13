Watch CBS News

U-Haul hits pedestrians in New York City

A driver mowed down pedestrians and a police officer with a U-Haul truck in New York City on Monday, and a suspect is in custody. At least eight people were injured and two are in critical condition. Errol Barnett has more.
