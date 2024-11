Two women told House panel Matt Gaetz paid them "for sex" via Venmo, their attorney says Two women told a House ethics panel about former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's alleged misconduct between 2017 and 2019, claiming that he paid them both for sex, their attorney Joel Leppard told CBS News' Major Garrett. Gaetz called the panel's investigation a "smear" and denied the allegations. Attorneys for Gaetz did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.