Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two teen girls die in Arizona school shooting

Two 15-year-old girls died during a shooting at an Arizona high school today. Both victims were shot once, and police are unsure of the relationship between the two girls. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.