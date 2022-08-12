CBS News App
Two senators speak about recent strokes
U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Ray Lujan both suffered strokes earlier this year. CBS congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane sat down with them to discuss their recovery, lessons learned, and warning signs for others.
