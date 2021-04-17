Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two horses die in Preakness undercard races

Two horses have died in the early races at Pimlico. The horse Homeboykris died just minutes after winning his race. It is believed that he suffered a heart attack. Wet conditions are being blamed for the rough start to the 141st Preakness Stakes.
