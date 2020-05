2 female fire battalion chiefs in D.C. inspire next generation Our Profiles in Service series highlights Americans who dedicate their lives to helping others. In this installment, we focus on the only two female battalion chiefs in the Washington, D.C. fire department. Kishia Clemencia and Queen Anunay are pioneers in a department of more than 1,800 firefighters. Their goal is to give back to the city where they grew up. Jan Crawford reports.