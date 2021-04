Tulsa police release video of accidental shooting: "I shot him. I'm sorry." In Oklahoma, a graphic video from a body camera shows the deadly shooting of Eric Harris, an unarmed black man and convicted felon. Police brought in by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department are investigating. They say an unpaid volunteer reserve deputy, Robert Bates, meant to use a taser, but fired his gun instead. Elaine Quijano reports on why police filed no charges.