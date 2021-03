Tsunami-hit city sets record for Japan's longest sushi roll Residents of Kesennuma, Japan – hit by the 2011 tsunami – have regained their title for the nation's longest sushi tuna roll. About 1,300 participants helped to make the 322-meter sushi roll, which used 85 kilograms of tuna, 550 kilograms of rice and 1,700 sheets of seaweed.